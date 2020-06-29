Fossil launches eco-friendly Solar Watch in India: Price, features and more

American fashion accessories maker Fossil on Monday launched the ‘Solar Watch’ at Rs 9,995 for the base model. Globally available as a limited edition in 1,754 pieces for each size – 36mm and 42mm, the Fossil Solar Watch comes encased in a partially bio-based plastic case made from environmentally-friendly castor oil. It will be available on Fossil online portal and at select Fossil retail stores.

The Fossil Solar Watch’s outer ring acts as a solar panel, capturing light and converting it to energy using a solar cell beneath the dial. It then stores the energy in a rechargeable battery that powers the movement of the watch. Once fully charged, the Solar Watch is expected to run for around 4 months before you will need to charge it again.





“Fossil is committed to making a positive social and environmental impact. The Solar Watch comes with five pull-through straps, which are made with yarn spun from approximately 16 plastic bottles (16oz). That is 16 fewer bottles in a landfill, or an ocean or a national park, and one step closer to a greener future,” said the company in a statement.

Fossil has partnered with EcoMatcher to plant a tree in honour of each person who purchases the Solar Watch. Wearers simply follow the instructions inside the Solar Watch’s box to name their tree, see where it is planted and track its CO2 performance.