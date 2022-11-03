From Apple to Google, check details of all updates launched in October

Several software updates were released in October by technology giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and more. The updates introduce new features and bug fixes in the software, making them more efficient.

Here are the details about all the important software updates issued in October

16.1 and iPadOS 16

October saw the release of two iOS 16 updates. The iOS 16.0.3 update fixes the bug that results in delayed or not delivered incoming calls and app notifications. It addresses the issue of low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls and mail crashes on receiving malformed email.

The iOS 16.1 comes with new features including a new iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Clean Energy charging, and more. The operating system update fixes 20 vulnerabilities and security fixes. The iPadOS 16 update brings several new features, including the Stage Manager, Shared Tab Groups, Freeform and fixes several bugs.

Chrome

in October rolled out Passkey support to both Android and Chrome for better safety. With the update, fixes six vulnerabilities ranked as high-severity. Google also released Chrome OS 107 update, which includes a "Save Desk for Later" feature in an effort to improve user experience.

Cisco

Cisco has asked companies to fix two flaws in its AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for Windows after it was confirmed the vulnerabilities are being used in attacks. The tracked flaws are CVE-2020-3433 and CVE-2020-3153, through which an attacker can download malicious files to arbitrary locations with system privileges. The US Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency has added the Cisco flaws to its already exploited vulnerabilities catalogue. Both the Cisco flaws require the attacker to be authenticated, it’s still important to update now.

Zoom

Video conferencing service fixed several issues in October, including CVE-2022-28763 flaw in its client for meetings, which is susceptible to a URL-parsing vulnerability.

“If a malicious meeting URL is opened, the link may direct the user to connect to an arbitrary network address, leading to additional attacks including session takeovers,” said Zoom in a security bulletin.

Oracle

Software giant has released its quarterly security update, the Critical Patch Update. The update in total fixes 370 vulnerabilities, 50 of which were rated critical. The update contains 37 new security fixes for MySQL, 11 of which may be remotely exploitable without authentication. It also includes security fixes for Financial Services applications.

Google Android

In the Android Security Bulletin for October, Google fixes 15 flaws in the framework and system. Tracked as CVE-2022-20419, it is a vulnerability in the framework component that could lead to local escalation of privilege.

None of the vulnerabilities is exploited in attacks, but it still makes sense to check your device and update it. Google has issued the update to its Pixel devices, Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series smartphones and Galaxy S21 FE.