Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 review: Instant camera good only for enthusiasts

I am amazed to known that instant cameras also come in different variants despite being a niche products. After recently reviewing the Instax Mini 11 (review), I got my hands-in the Instax Square SQ1, which is another instant camera but aimed at entirely different audience compared to the former. Successor to the Instax Square SQ6, the Square SQ1 is a square-shaped instant camera that is touted be a better imaging device compared to commonly available instant cameras like the Instax mini 11.

In terms of design, the Instax SQ1 has a minimal profile and it looks like an instant camera from all sides. It is, however, a bit large for an instant camera and weights around 500g with the film. Its big size and heavy weight makes it unsuitable for one hand operations but these are the only deterrents in terms of design and the camera otherwise looks appealing.





The camera has a rotatable ring around the lens to switch it on or to activate the selfie mode. On the top side, it has the flash light, which is activated for use in all scenarios and there is no option to turn it off. This leads to flash light working even in scenarios where artificial light is not required. Therefore, it ruins the picture quality in good light conditions.





On the left side, there is an optical viewfinder and a button to click a picture just below it. The camera’s right grip is rounded and textured for ease of use and secure grip. The camera is easy to hold and operate but the key arrangement is not conducive for care-free handling. For example, the index finger in natural posture rests around the shutter button and there are changes that you press it accidentally. It happened with me twice and since it is not a digital camera, you end up wasting a limited film stock.





On the rear side of the camera, there is a film compartment, which is easy to operate, thanks to markings on the film and the film compartment that lets user know the right way to insert the film. On the bottom side, there is a tiny indicator that shows the number of shots remaining on films.





The SQ1 requires two CR2 batteries, which are not easily available everywhere. Moreover, these are costly cells (around Rs 500-1,000 for a pair). Thankfully, the camera has a decent on-battery time of about 300 pictures.

Like other Instant cameras, the film pack for Instax Square includes ten prints. Instax Square SQ1 makes use of two new instant film varieties — Instax Square Rainbow film and Instax Square Monochrome film.





The photo prints produced using the Square SQ1 camera model are slightly bigger than what you get from Instax Mini camera series. The camera develops a print in about 1-2 minutes.

One of the key features of the Instax Square SQ1 is its automatic exposure, which detects the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and accordingly optimises the shutter speed and flash usage. Besides, there is a selfie mirror to assist users in taking selfies.





The Instax Square SQ1 might not be quick in printing photos but it works well in capturing details and colours. The images take some time to develop but you get a picture with natural colours and decent details. It is easy to take selfies using the SQ1 but the always-enabled flash ruins the picture here.

Speaking of low-light performance, the camera works well.

Verdict





The Instax Square SQ1 instant camera is priced at Rs 10,999. There are other overheads here like the batteries (after the ones with the camera drains out) and the film reel cost, which makes the SQ1 an expensive instant camera good only for enthusiasts. It may be a good investment if you prefer paperback photos over digital but its price as a package (including batteries and films) restricts its mass appeal.