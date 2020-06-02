Google Android 11 might integrate GPay, IoT controls in power button menu

11 might come with redesigned power button menu, which shall feature Pay and internet of things (IoT) products listing, besides standard emergency calls and power off button. The redesigned power button menu would feature the standard power button menu on the top row, followed by payment options and quick controls for IoT products, according to the leaked documents containing the mockups.

revises the design of power button menu and volume controls with every iteration of release. Moreover, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) also customise the utility of power button to make it fit in their overall scheme of things. However, this is the first time Google is trying to add in a lot more information inside the power button menu than ever before, if the mocks are true.

Here's what Android 11's power menu will look like with home automation/IoT shortcuts (Controls API) AND quick wallet access showing.



(H/t @deletescape for the leaked doc that had this image)



For context: https://t.co/8RU3RrYoJP pic.twitter.com/VH6XxNF8q4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 31, 2020

Originally set to launch on June 3 with the release of first beta, the Android 11 launch was postponed by Google due to the on-going internal conflict in the US and in light of coronavirus crisis.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon.” said Google in a blogpost.

The Android maker had released the fourth developer preview of the upcoming Android 11 operating system for the developers on May 7. However, the developer preview does not include such an exhaustive power button menu.