Business Standard

Samsung transfers some patents in US to Huawei under cross-licensing deal

The Huawei-Samsung patent dispute began with telecommunications-related technologies, in which Huawei held more patents

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung has transferred some of its patents in the US to Huawei under a cross-licensing deal, the media reported.

According to SamMobile, Samsung transferred 98 patents it has in the US to Huawei.

The South Korean firm transferred 81 patents to the Chinese firm in 2019.

The company has now transferred 179 patents in total.

This is part of the cross-licensing agreement the companies signed a few years ago to settle their patent dispute, according to the report.

The patents transferred from Samsung to Huawei cover telecommunications, charging, smartphone cameras, and display technologies.

The Huawei-Samsung patent dispute began with telecommunications-related technologies, in which Huawei held more patents, said the report.

Last month, South Korean and Chinese companies secured metaverse hardware patents, with LG and Huawei rising in the ranks with the most Metaverse patents as the electronics industry looks beyond smartphones.

Since 2016, LG Electronics has filed the most metaverse patent applications, moving up from 11th place from 2010 to 2015, reports Nikkei Asia.

Samsung Electronics held its position in second.

Huawei placed fourth in the ranking with numerous patents related to image and display processing.

Huawei has been attempting to increase revenue through patent licensing agreements.

It has entered into a patent cross-licensing agreement with OPPO and 19 other companies, including Samsung.

--IANS

shs/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 16:50 IST

