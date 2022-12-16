Google enables Matter on Home, Nest, and Android devices: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Explained: What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices
Xiaomi Smart TV X50 review: Among the best Android LED smart TVs on budget
Compaq launches Ultra HD LED smart Android TV at Rs 17,499: Details here
OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV with Android 10 launched: Price, features
Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV
-
Google on Friday enabled Matter on its Google Home app for Android, Nest devices, and Android devices. It essentially means Matter-certified smart devices such as Internet-of-Things (IoT) products from Google and other brands would now work with Google Nest and Android devices. Matter-enabled devices from Google will be available for purchase starting December 2022, said the company in a blogpost.
Matter is a universal connectivity standard that brings interoperability to the smart home and IoT devices. With Matter enabled, Google Home app would now allow setting up and customising smart home devices from Google and other brands.
To control smart home devices with Google Home, users will need a Google Home or Nest device that can double up as a hub for Matter. These devices include the original Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest Wifi Pro.
Matter-enabled devices can connect to the home network over Wi-Fi and Thread. Wi-Fi enables Matter devices to interact over a high-bandwidth local network and allows smart home devices to communicate with the cloud. Thread provides an energy efficient and highly reliable mesh network within the home. Google has also updated Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max and the Nest Hub (2nd gen) to work as Thread border routers. Besides, it has added support for fast pairing on Android devices.
Google said it would enable more Google devices with Matter and bring iOS support to the Google Home app in 2023.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 15:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU