Google Go crosses 500 million download mark on the Play Store

-
-
Google Go has crossed the 500 million download mark on the Play Store, indicating the brisk sale of Android Go devices over the past four years.
Google Go is a trimmed-down version of the Google app that you get pre-installed on any Android phone.
Google Go is pre-installed on Android Go devices, all of which are made for the low-end market segment.
Google mandates original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to release 2GB RAM smartphones with Android Go Edition, one can expect the downloads of Google Go to reach even higher in the coming days.
Any Android user is free to install Google Go on his/her phone. It is a smaller app and does not use up a lot of data or resources.
Google earlier announced a new mode for its Google Go app that enables people to search without their history being saved to their account or device.
The mode helps people keep their search experience separate from the others who use the same device.
Additionally, Incognito Mode in Google Go is starting to roll out in more than dozen languages in India, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
