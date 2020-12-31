Google online store adds new dedicated section for 'subscriptions'

Tech giant recently added a new section on its online store which gives all the information one needs about all the different subscriptions that the tech giant offers at one place.

Mashable quoted a reported by XDA Developers stating that the navigation bar on the Store now features a Subscription landing page where users get all the deets and updates about its different offerings including YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Stadia Pro, One, and Google Fi.

The section features a short description of each service, which is followed by a "Learn more" link.

If a user clicks on the link, they will be redirected to a signup page for that particular service. The new section on the Google online store is broken down as follows - Shows & Music: YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Gaming: Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass, Storage & Security: Google One, Nest Aware, Phone Plan: Google Fi.

In another Google-related news, it has been reported that Google is testing a new feature that will aggregate videos from Instagram and TikTok in a separate carousel format within the Google app. The feature will allow users to watch all the videos from these popular platforms in one separate place. It will also allow Google to retain users on its page.

As per Mashable, Google has not formally commented on the details of the feature but a company spokesperson has confirmed that this feature is being currently piloted on mobile devices.

This new feature is being currently tested as an expansion of a 'Short videos' feature that Google began testing earlier this year.

