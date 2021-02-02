Google to use Wikipedia for reliable information on Search results

-
ALSO READ
Apple ramping up efforts to build Google search alternative: Report
Google Search driving 4bn customer-business connections a month
New spelling algorithm to reduce misspellings in Google Search
Google attacks Australian govt, says users could lose access to free search
Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
-
In a bid to help users make informed decisions on it Search platform, Google will now show next to most results a menu icon, that people can tap to learn more about the result or feature and where the information is coming from.
When available, people will see a description of the website from Wikipedia, which provides free, reliable information about tens of millions of sites on the web.
"If it's a site you haven't heard of before, that additional information can give you context or peace of mind, especially if you're looking for something important, like health or financial information," JK Kearns,
Product Manager, Search, said in a statement on Monday.
Google has rolled out this feature in English in the US on desktop, mobile web and the Google App on Android.
"We hope this makes it easier to learn about the results you see on Google and find the most helpful information for you".
If a website doesn't have a Wikipedia description, Google will show you additional context that may be available, such as when Google first indexed the site.
"You'll also be able to quickly see if your connection to the site is secure based on its use of the HTTPS protocol, which encrypts all data between the website and the browser you're using, to help you stay safe as you browse the web," Google said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU