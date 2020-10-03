Google hiring special team to spot critical bugs in Android apps

-
ALSO READ
Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store
Google to force apps to pay 30% Play Store tax; gives one year to comply
Google explains removal of 'Mitron', 'Remove China Apps' from Play Store
Google Play Pass to be available in nine more countries outside the US
Microsoft joins Google to create new generation Progressive Web Apps
-
As bugs in highly-sensitive apps on Google Play Store keep increasing, Google is now looking for security engineers to find critical vulnerabilities and focus largely on fake Covid-19 contact tracing and election-related apps.
The security engineers will manage a team that "performs reverse engineering, technical security assessments, code audits and design reviews of third-party Android applications and libraries," Google said in the latest job posting.
There's no such thing as a "safe system" -- only safer systems and Google said that its security team works to create and maintain the safest operating environment for Google's users and developers.
"As a Security Engineer, you help protect network boundaries, keep computer systems and network devices hardened against attacks and provide security services to protect highly sensitive data like passwords and customer information".
"You also work with software engineers to proactively identify and fix security flaws and vulnerabilities," Google said.
The new security team will be independent of the Google Play Security Reward Programme (GPSRP) which is Google's bug bounty programme for Android apps listed on the Play Store.
The tech giant last year announced to pay $1 million (nearly Rs 10 crore) as a top award to security researchers who can find a unique bug in its Pixel series of smartphones that may compromise users' data.
There is an additional 50 percent bonus if a security researcher is able to find an exploit on "specific developer preview versions of Android", resulting in a prize of $1.5 million (Rs 10.5 crore).
The new Android security team will identify fundamental security problems at Google and drive major security improvements in Google infrastructure.
"You'll face a wide variety of code quality issues, and work towards detecting flaws both obvious and highly discrete".
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU