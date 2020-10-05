Google Photos app gets new image editor with granular controls: How to use

-
Google Photos app for Android now features a new image editor, with machine learning (ML) based smart suggestion for auto image enhancement and easy-to-use granular adjustments for manual image editing. The smart suggestion feature enhances the image by automatically tuning the settings best suited for the image. It is a ML-based service, which tinkers with image’s brightness, contrast and other settings for optimal output. For manual adjustments, there is now a new editor with granular controls for settings like brightness, contrast, cropping tools, filters, and much more.
How to use Google Photos app to edit images:
Step 1: Update the Google Photos app from Google Play Store
Step 2: Open the Google Photos app
Step 3: Tap on the image you would like to edit
Step 4: Tap on the settings icon available on the lower side of the screen
Step 5: Tap on the ‘Suggestions’ to use auto image enhancement feature. There are three sub-settings here – Enhance, Warm and Cool.
Enhance improves the image without tinkering the colour tones. Warm uses saturated colour palette to enhance the image for warmer looking output, and cool uses cool colour palette for bluish looking output. If the ‘Suggestions’ feature does not yield desired result, you can tap on other available settings to manually enhance the image
Step 6: For manual controls, swipe left on the settings bar to see all available options. You can crop, rotate and adjust the photo from crop setting; adjust the brightness, contrast, highlights, shadows and other images settings from Adjust setting; use filters; markup image; and also open the image in other third-party image editor directly from the Google Photos app
Step 7: Once the image is edited, tap on the ‘Save Copy’ option to save all the changes. The edited image appears on the Google Photos app, and phone’s default gallery along with original image
