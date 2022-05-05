Google's new foldable 'Pixel Notepad' likley to have 5.8-inch outer screen

-
Google's 'Pixel Fold' has been in the news for quite some time now. The latest update for the foldable phone is that it will have a smaller outer display and an inner-size display similar to the Galaxy Z Fold4, as per industry insider Ross Young.
As per GSM Arena, allegedly called the 'Pixel Notepad,' will have a 5.8-inch outer display, wider and shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold4's 6.19-inch expected screen.
Confirmed by a previous leak, the 'Pixel Notepad' is rumoured to have similar-sized folding displays, which means that the Pixel Notepad will have a wider aspect ratio than the Fold.
Young says, "Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar-sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week."
It is most likely to use a Tensor chip but resort to the older Pixel camera hardware, namely the 12.2MP IMX363 sensor from the Pixel 2, 3, 4, and 5 series, a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide sensor, and two 8MP IMX355s for selfies.
Although Ross Young did not share the exact date when we can expect Google's first foldable, it is speculated that its launch would take place around the Pixel 7's fall launch.
