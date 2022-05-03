Dutch regulators reject Apple's 3rd-party app payment proposal

-
ALSO READ
New iPad Air to upskill creators, gamers, students in 'hybrid normal'
Apple may add 11-Inch MacBook Air model to obsolete products list
Apple adds fourth-generation iPad to the 'obsolete' device list: Report
iPhone 14 Pro to feature pill-shaped camera cutout: Report
China-based BOE to supply displays for iPhone 15 Pro in 2023
-
The Netherlands consumer watchdog has rejected Apple's proposed App Store changes to allow dating app developers to use third-party payment systems.
According to the Coalition for App Fairness, Apple's latest proposal for dating-app providers deemed insufficient by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) order.
"Apple's latest proposal to comply with the Dutch ACM order, which requires the company to allow dating app developers to select the in-app or out-of-the-app payment solution of their choice for the apps they offer in the Dutch Store Front of the App Store, has once again been rejected," the coalition said in a statement late on Monday.
The Dutch regulator has already charged Apple millions in fines and the tech giant could face further penalties.
Apple's proposal, which came 10 weeks after it was required to pay 50 million euros in penalty fines, was rejected because it imposed unnecessary requirements creating friction with the aim to discourage dating app developers from taking advantage of the ACM order.
"Apple's refusal to comply with the Netherlands' and EU competition law follows a global pattern of the company continuing to deprive app developers of equal and fair treatment on the App Store," said Coalition for App Fairness executive director, Rick VanMeter.
As competition authorities, in Europe and across the globe, take critical steps toward creating a fairer and free app ecosystem, "Apple continues to dig in its heels to protect its monopoly power at all costs".
Apple, which submitted its latest proposal on March 27, said that dating app developers could use either a third-party payment system or Apple's but not both.
Also, developers would have to warn users they were about to interact with a system that Apple didn't control, it added.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU