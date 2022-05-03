Meta is planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
Understanding augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality
Windows 11 adoption happening twice as fast as Windows 10, says data
Windows 11 shows desktop watermark on devices with unsupported hardware
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
-
Meta (formerly Facebook) is working on four new virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets that the company will release by 2024.
According to The Information, the aggressive timeline reflects Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's desire to advance his metaverse dream by getting more people to use VR devices.
"Meta is planning to release Project Cambria, a high-end VR and mixed-reality headset it is billing as a device for the future of work, around September, according to a person familiar with the matter," the report said late on Monday.
A second version of Cambria, code-named Funston, is likely to be launched in 2024.
Project Cambria may cost around $799 -- more that the $299/$399 price for Quest VR headsets.
The Cambria VR headset may have high-resolution image quality so that you can write and type emails within the VR environment.
Betting big on metaverse, Zuckerberg last week took a deep dive into his next investment priorities that will drive the growth for the company.
Zuckerberg said that the center-piece of the strategy is the social platform that they are starting to build with Horizon.
"We plan to launch a web version of Horizon later this year that will make it easy for people to step into metaverse experiences from a lot more platforms, even without needing a headset," he emphasised during the company's earnings call.
The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company's Quest VR headsets.
He said that the company's other focus for Horizon is building out the metaverse economy and helping creators make a living working in the metaverse.
On the hardware side, Meta Quest 2 continues to be the leading virtual reality headset.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU