Google to stop targeting online ads based on browsing history

-
ALSO READ
Google Maps improves discoverability in several Indian languages
Google vows no new user tracking in Chrome ad data changes
Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol
Google, group of French publishers sign copyright news payment deal
France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices
-
American multinational technology company Google recently revealed that it's going to stop targeting online ads based on a user's browsing history.
According to Mashable, the company also said that it won't be building any tools that can keep track of specific user data across products. Making the announcements on its Google Ads and Commerce blog, it said, "Keeping the internet open and accessible for everyone requires all of us to do more to protect privacy -- and that means an end to not only third-party cookies but also any technology used for tracking individual people as they browse the web."
It further mentioned that "people shouldn't have to accept being tracked across the web in order to get the benefits of relevant advertising. And advertisers don't need to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising".
The blog states that Google has announced this in order to get rid of support for third-party cookies, which is the reason why it has been working on the Privacy Sandbox for building innovations that protect user anonymity while also helping out advertisers and publishers.
The company also said that once third-party cookies are phased out, it won't build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will the company use those in its products.
As per Mashable, Google said that its products will be powered by privacy-preserving Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that prevent individual tracking but still deliver results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU