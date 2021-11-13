Google unlikely to release a new version of Pixelbook in 2022: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel Buds A-series review: Shines through despite many limitations
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick review: Capable streaming device on budget?
Google I/O 2021: Android 12, Wear OS, Smart Canvas, AI and more announced
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
Google says rival search engines can appear on Android in Europe for free
-
Tech giant Google is highly unlikely to launch a new version of the Pixelbook in 2022, a media report says.
A statement at a recent Qualcomm press event in London hints that there will not be an update to the original "premium" Pixelbook until 2023 at the earliest, reports 9To5Google.
"Next year (2022) there won't be anything coming. In future I don't know," said Chrys Tsolaki, Retail Manager for Chromebooks at Google, when asked about a potential 2022 Pixelbook release.
The original Pixelbook was launched in 2017 with high-end internals for a Chromebook but has since been discontinued through the Google Store.
While this is bad news, the introduction of the internally developed Google Tensor chip might provide some hope for a high-end all Google-powered Chromebook at some point down the line.
Chromebook sales have slowed after a boom in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic forced an exponential rise in work-from-home and at-home learning.
This initial sales increase has since slowed, but a high-end Pixelbook in 2022 would have no doubt been a welcome option for those holding out with the original model.
While the Pixelbook Go includes an Intel i7 processor configuration, it includes a touchscreen but lacks the two-in-one form factor that was found on the 2017 version. The closest on the market right now is the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.
--IANS
vc/svn/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU