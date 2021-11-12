Apple is likely to launch AirPods Pro 2 in the third quarter of 2022

-
Tech giant Apple is likely to launch the next version of its AirPods Pro in the third quarter of 2022, media report says.
According to AppleInsider, it is already two years since AirPods Pro were launched in October 2019.
Previous rumours from the likes of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have said the "AirPods Pro 2" will be released in early 2022. Now, though, a new report pushes that back to the third quarter of 2022 instead, the report said.
A prominent Twitter user has posted an amended timeframe with the sole detail being the change to 2022 Q3.
However, this tweet was first spotted by MacRumors and the user has reportedly told the publication that the source comes directly from the supply chain.
This claim follows a recent one which purported to show leaked images of the forthcoming earbuds, the report said.
The images, if accurate, show few design changes since the original AirPods Pro, while other previous reports have claimed that Apple will reduce the stem.
