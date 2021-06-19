Google working on 'Find My Device' network for nearly 3 bn Android users

-
Taking a cue from Apple, Google is reportedly working on a 'Find My Device' network that will help nearly three billion Android users locate their lost devices.
The feature named 'Spot' has been spotted in the latest beta of Google Play Services that shows code "referencing the ability for phones to help locate other devices," reports 9to5 Google.
Currently, the beta version refers to helping find "other people's devices" and does not list what kind of devices like phones, tablets, watches and headphones.
The current 'Find My Device' system, described on Google's support page, can only find smartphones that are powered on, have a data or Wi-Fi signal, and have location services enabled.
However, the 'Spot' feature will help Android users find a lost phone without an internet signal too.
The Find My app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac makes it easy to locate missing Apple devices, as well as keep up with friends and family, all while protecting user privacy.
If a user ever loses their Apple device, the Find My app allows them to locate it on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, put it in Lost Mode to lock it immediately, and display a message with a contact number. It also lets them remotely erase the device in case it has fallen into the wrong hands.
