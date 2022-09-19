Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone 13 gets a further price cut on Amazon

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years
Despite 8% sales growth, Amazon Retail India saw Rs 794-crore loss in FY22
Here is what the internet expects from Apple in its new iPhone 14 series
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
-
Apple iPhone 13, which retails for Rs 69,900 after the latest launch of iPhone 14, has gotten a further price cut, thanks to Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.
The smartphone was launched in 2021 with a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple's iPhone 13 had a price drop of Rs 10,000 after the latest launch of the iPhone 14 on September 7. Ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale on September 23, e-commerce company Amazon announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 for the smartphone.
The 256GB storage model of the Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 74,900, while the 512GB variant sells at Rs 99,900. In addition to the current discount, the e-tailer is giving an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,850.
Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield for protection. An Apple A15 Bionic chipset powers the handset, with a battery life of up to 19 hours. For camera duties, the smartphone has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The phone features a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. The device has an IP68 water resistance design and supports MagSafe accessories for faster wireless charging.
Apple iPhone 12, currently priced at Rs 59,990 in India, will be available below Rs 40,000 in the sale. This will likely be the price for the phone's base variants that pack 64GB of internal storage. The Amazon page says this will be the lowest ever price of the iPhone 12. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED display panel with 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield protection. It comes powered by an A14 Bionic chipset.
The newest model, iPhone 14, is currently priced at Rs 79,899 for the 128GB variant.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU