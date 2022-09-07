Here is what the internet expects from Apple in its new iPhone 14 series

Tech giant is all set to unveil the latest range of iPhones, the 14 series, on Wednesday in its 'Far Out' event. The basic model of the iPhone 14 is expected to be priced lower than the launch price of the 13 as the 128 Gb model of the phone will likely be priced at $750, as per media reports.

The features of the new series will be the event. However, there is speculation about the new iPhone 14 series as people expect a slew of changes by in the new range.

Here's what most users expect from the new iPhone 14 series:

Display

Many reports suggest that the new iPhone 14 Pro will look similar to its predecessor, but the display size will be bigger. The iPhone 14 Pro could increase in size to 6.12 inches from 6.06 inches, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 6.69 inches from 6.68, as per reports.

Moreover, Apple is expected to introduce a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID along with a punch line in the new series. On top of this, Apple is expected to give an always-on display for iPhone 12 Pro.

Specs

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to have an A16 Bionic chipset, while the non-Pro version will have an A15 Bionic chipset, which is also featured in iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The Pro models this year are also expected to get 48 MP for the main camera.

As per reports, the battery of the iPhone 14 may have a 3,279mAh battery, the Pro will have a 3,200mAh. Meanwhile, iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max can have a 4,325mAh battery.

Wireless charging

A lot of reports are floating around that Apple might introduce wireless charging this year, as the EU and other nations are moving towards the law that calls for a common type of charging port on all mobile phones. Apple will soon have to do away with its lightning port. However, the timeline for the same has not been revealed yet. Thus, even if not wireless, iPhone 14 series will probably be the last Apple phone to feature the lightning port.

Price

As the iPhone series is set to get major upgrades, the US tech giant is expected to hike the price of the new range. As per multiple reports, iPhone 14 will be priced at $750, the same as the iPhone 13 model. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will probably be priced at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively.