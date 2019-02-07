Here's how artificial intelligence is revolutionising the food tech biz

Fancy a robot cooking your meal for you? That day may be nearer than you think. In fact, the next time you order a chicken biryani from internet restaurant company Rebel Foods, chances are that it would be made by a robot.

The Mumbai-based firm, which is known for its brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani, is looking to use artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to automate the processes at its network of cloud kitchens. The aim is not just to standardise food items and maintain the quality and taste of food across all its kitchens in the country, but also to deploy less manpower ...