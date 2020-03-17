Indian start-up's remote technology helps Wuhan hospitals fight Coronavirus

The coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, the most populous city in Central China, in December 2019. To fight the coronavirus, hospitals were set up in Wuhan in a very short time, with facilities such as intensive care units, medical equipment rooms and quarantine wards.

Huber & Ranner, the German designer and manufacturer of air handling systems, was assigned to quickly deliver and install its ventilation systems and HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) for two hospitals in Wuhan in just a few days. But The Chinese city had to be completely ...