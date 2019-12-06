HMD Global launches Nokia 2.3, with two-day battery life, at Rs 8600

-
ALSO READ
Nokia 3.2 review: Average performer with big display, good on-battery time
Nokia 7.2 review: HMD Global's most comprehensive midrange smartphone
Nokia 9 PureView with 5 rear cameras launched: Price, sale details & specs
Flipkart launches Nokia 55-inch 4K Smart TV with JBL audio: Price, specs
Nokia's chief executive officer Suri shows you can climb out of the abyss
-
HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia branded phones, on Friday launched the Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ screen and two-day battery life. The smartphone will be available in the middle of December at a starting price of 109 euros (roughly 8,600).
The device is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.
"Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer -- giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.
The Nokia 2.3 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU