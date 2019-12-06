JUST IN
Apple Inc explains location data collection issue in iPhone 11 Pro
HMD Global launches Nokia 2.3, with two-day battery life, at Rs 8600

The device is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Visitors stand next to a logo of Nokia at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain
The Nokia 2.3 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia branded phones, on Friday launched the Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ screen and two-day battery life. The smartphone will be available in the middle of December at a starting price of 109 euros (roughly 8,600).

The device is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

"Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer -- giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

