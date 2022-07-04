Homegrown Boult Audio forays into wearable segment with smartwatches

-
Homegrown consumer tech company Boult Audio on Monday announced its foray into the wearable segment with launching two smartwatches.
The Boult Drift and Boult Cosmic smartwatches will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499, respectively.
The watch will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores and their portals.
"After successfully delivering the best-in-class audio products for five years in India, Boult Audio has expanded its product portfolio in the smartwatch category," said Varun Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Boult Audio.
"We are working hard to launch some more innovative smartwatches this fiscal. We are also coming up with some policies to create superior value for our consumers," he added.
Compatible with both iOS and Android platforms, the smartwatches is packed with health indicators such as heart rate sensor, steps count, blood oxygen monitor and periods monitoring.
The smartwatches have a standby time of up to 10 days.
Boult Drift Smartwatch has 1.69-inch screen size and is the only smartwatch to offer Bluetooth Calling with TFT, 240x280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display, 60 preset sports modes and more than 150 watch faces.
Boult Cosmic has a screen size of 1.69-inch with TFT, 240x280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display and over 100 watch faces.
