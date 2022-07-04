Twitter Blue allows Android users to customise navigation bar now

Micro-blogging site Twitter's subscription service Blue has allowed users to customise the app's navigation bar.

The feature, earlier available only on Apple devices on iOS, lets users get rid of the Spaces icon and remove some other tabs if they wish.

"Android, this one is for you, Custom Navigation is now available," posted.

From the main menu, tap " Blue". Then tap "subscribe" and follow the payment prompts to complete your purchase.

"Make sure you're located in the US, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand to access these features," said the company.

With custom navigation, the users can reduce displayed tabs to as few as two, or keep all five that appear by default.

Twitter last year rolled out its first iteration of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada.

Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription get a set of features like Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweet, Reader Mode and more.

Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customisable app icons for their device's home screen and fun colour themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support.

"As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will get these features and perks for the monthly price of $3.49 Canadian dollars or $4.49 Australian dollars," the company had said.

Twitter Blue has also rolled out a new feature to allow users to show off their non-fungible token (NFT) on their profile picture.

