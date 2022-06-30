Garmin launches Forerunner 955 with solar charging, Forerunner 255 in India

With an aim to woo Indian consumers, on Thursday launched new under Forerunner 955 Solar and GPS running smartwatch Forerunner 255 series in India.

The new smartwatches, Forerunner 255 Basic, Forerunner 255S Basic, Forerunner 255 Music, Forerunner 255S Music, Forerunner 955, Forerunner 955 Solar, start at Rs 37,490 and go up to 63,990.

"With running becoming more and more popular in India, we are extremely proud to announce our newest range Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 Series, a GPS running smartwatch which continues to provide world-class technology and features to the athletes in India," Sky Chen, Director of Southeast Asia and India, said in a statement.

The company said that Forerunner 955 solar and Forerunner 255 series are designed to be worn all day and track overall well-being 24/7.

The company claims that Forerunner 955 Solar has entered the market as the first-ever dedicated GPS-running smartwatch with solar charging.

Featuring the Power Glass solar charging lens, the Forerunner 955 Solar gives athletes up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours in GPS mode.

Meanwhile, the Forerunner 255 series includes the Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music edition.

The Forerunner 255 series can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and provides up to 30 hours of battery life in GPS mode on a single charge.

The are now available on both online and offline platforms.

