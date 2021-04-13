Hong Kong-based airline bans Vivo phones post airport fire: Report

After cargo pallets containing Y20 smartphones caught fire at airport this week, a major cargo airline has reportedly announced a ban on phones.

According to Android Authority, Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

"We noticed that a shipment of goods, some of which were Vivo products, got burned on the parking apron of International Airport on April 11," Android Authority quoted the company as saying.

"We have paid high attention and immediately set up a special team to work closely with the local authorities to determine its cause," it added, saying it would keep the media and public informed of any development.

The report, citing The Standard, said that the cargo fire occurred on the airport's apron just before the pallets containing Vivo Y20 phones and associated accessories were due to be loaded into a Air Cargo plane bound for Thailand.

Several industry outlets have since reported that Hong Kong Air Cargo has banned Vivo devices and two air freight companies until further notice, the report said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones can cause fires if they are defective or damaged, it added.

--IANS

vc/bg

