Honor View 20 India launch: Live stream, first impressions, specs, and more

Honor, a smartphone brand owned by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, is gearing up to launch the View 20 in India on January 29. The smartphone will be the first one in India to boast a punch-hole screen, accommodating the front camera. This Amazon-exclusive smartphone also has Huawei’s flagship system-on-chip, 48-megapixel primary camera, a glass gradient design and an Android Pie-based Magic user interface, which is an improvement to Huawei’s emotion UI (EMUI) seen in previous iterations of devices.

As noted in the first impressions, the phone seems to offer the best of both worlds – premium and midrange. Therefore, it would make a worthy package if launched in the mid-tier range of below Rs 40,000. The phone is expected to launch at 12 noon today, and the event would be livestreamed on India’s official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

As for the specifications, the Honor View 20 is powered by Huawei’s SoC with technology for software-aided graphic enhancement.

The phone is expected to have two RAM and storage variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. And it will have two colour variants – blue and black. Imaging would be covered by a 48MP primary sensor, mated with time-of-flight (ToF) 3D sensor on the back, and a 25MP camera on the front. Both camera modules support artificial intelligence-based automatic scene recognition. The phone has a 6.4-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD screen with an almost bezel-less profile. The phone boots Android Pie-based Magic user interface and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging with the supplied 18W charger.