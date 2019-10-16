How Google is supporting young Indian firms with Launchpad programme

At the annual technologies event of SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, last year, one of the participants was Geethanjali Radhakrishnan, founder and chief executive of Chennai-based startup Adiuvo Diagnostics.

The event, held in the US, attracts thousands of participants from all over the world, including top executives from companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon. Radhakrishnan, a bio-engineer from Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, used the occasion to present a paper on photonics and exhibit a ...