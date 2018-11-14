How the Internet of Things is being used to solve India-specific problems

If you’ve ever had to deal with a sudden infestation of rodents in your home, you know how challenging the task is. Consider then the magnitude of the problem when it is spread over an area of 4000 acres or more — the typical size of an Indian airport.

Well, guess what — to tackle the problem of rats scurrying around nooks and crannies of airports, experts are looking at rat traps connected to the internet. It’s part of a trend of using the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to solve problems that are peculiar to India. While its application in manufacturing ...