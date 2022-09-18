iPhone 14 series: Indian buyers in a fix with launch of eSIM-only handset

-
ALSO READ
Here is what the internet expects from Apple in its new iPhone 14 series
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch
iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years
iPhone 14 Pro likely to have bigger camera than iPhone 13: Report
-
Apple’s decision to launch the eSIM only iPhone 14 series in the US has American buyers puzzled. Surprisingly, it stumped some Indian folks too, despite the availability of a physical SIM slot in the India-centric iPhone 14 series. This is because a large number of Apple’s consumers in India get their iPhones at considerably cheaper rate from the US through their visiting relatives, friends, family, et al. Their apprehensions are mostly about compatibility with Indian networks and eSIM availability in India.
Analysts believe tech-aware consumers who know Indian telecom operators offer eSIM services may still go for US-made iPhones. Others would either buy India models or may look at destinations such as Dubai, where the iPhones are a tad more expensive than from the US, but still much cheaper than India.
“Given that iPhones from the US will require eSIM-support from day one in India, some tech-aware consumers may still continue to buy iPhones from there,” said Prabhu Ram, head-Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research (CMR). “For others, it will be prudent to buy new iPhones in India.”
“A distant home for many Indians, Dubai is likely to be the destination of choice for the iPhone buyers this year because these phones are cheaper there and come with a physical SIM slot. So consumers get the iPhone of choice (with physical SIM) at a cheaper price. It is a win-win situation for consumers,” Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst, Techarc.
Apple has been a trendsetter in the global smartphone market that has been unapologetically copied by other brands on many occasions. The removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone, notch screen, and the removal of the charging adapter, are cases in point. Likewise, the focus on eSIM only smartphones is expected to gather steam now that Apple has initiated the trend.
“The launch of the eSIM-only iPhone 14 variant in the US indicates that the winds of change are very much here, despite all the transitory challenges with technology adoption at scale, in the near to short term,” said Ram.
An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a reprogrammable chip integrated within the smartphone. It has its advantages and disadvantages, but it is certainly better than the physical SIM. This is because the eSIM is reprogrammable, and can store multiple unique identifiers. In simple words, a smartphone with eSIM can save multiple SIM profiles. This enables convenience especially for those who carry more than one active connection.
Security is another plus of the eSIM. It cannot be taken out, and so cannot be misused if lost and stolen. For international travellers, the eSIM makes it easy to enrol for telecom connections and activate it before arriving at the destination. However, it works only in countries with eSIM on offer by telecom operators.
In India, the eSIM has been available alongside physical SIM in premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S-series, Google Pixel series and Apple iPhones. This hybrid SIM arrangement is expected to remain the choice of combination for India-centric smartphones. Now on, however, it is likely to trickle down to smartphones across price brackets. Analysts believe it is time for both telecom operators and phone makers to create awareness around eSIMs.
“While telcos in India will be prepared to adapt to the potential changes that eSIM-only future portends, the focus will have to be on creating awareness, familiarity and trust in eSIMs amongst consumers,” said Ram.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU