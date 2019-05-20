Alphabet Inc's has suspended business with that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses, a source close to the matter told on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese company that the US government has sought to blacklist around the world.

Technologies Co Ltd will immediately lose access to updates to the operating system, and the next version of its outside of will also lose access to popular applications and services including the Play Store and Gmail app.

Details of the specific services were still being discussed internally at Google, according to the source. attorneys are also studying the impact of the US Commerce Department's actions, a Huawei said on Friday. Huawei was not immediately reachable for further comment.

Representatives of the US Commerce Department did not immediately have comment.

Huawei will continue to have access to the version of the available through the open source license that is freely open to anyone who wishes to use it.

But will stop providing any technical support and collaboration for and to Huawei going forward, the source said.

On Thursday the officially added Huawei to a trade blacklist, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the giant to do business with US

