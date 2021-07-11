India now an artificial intelligence innovation hub, reveals a study

-
The last five years have witnessed significant uptake of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused innovation in India, with over 4,000 AI patents being filed during the period, six times higher than the figure for 2011-2015, reveals a Nasscom study. India was ranked eighth in the top 10 countries by AI patent families on a global level, an impressive accomplishment considering it had no AI-related patent filing prior to 2002.
The Nasscom study uses data extracted from Questel Orbit Patent Database as of January 2021, with the support of Sagacious IP. It includes all AI patents for the period 2010-20, where the patent filed is in “India” as jurisdiction.
