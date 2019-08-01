Review: Indian Air Force A Cut Above lets you become a virtual IAF fighter

on July 31 launched the ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ mobile game commemorating platinum jubilee of its dedicated service to the nation. Available for both iOS and Android mobile phone platforms, the game allows the user to experience roles of an IAF warrior through a game play that looks realistic. Let’s take a look at the game’s first impressions:

The Indian Air Force: A Cut Above is not graphic intensive. It has a moderate size of around 300MB (Android), which makes it compatible with most smartphones, entry-level or flagships. Currently, the game supports single player missions, and its full version with multiplayer support is expected to be released sometime in October.

The game’s protagonist is a pilot whose name tag has Abhinandan written on it. Therefore, it seems the game is a tribute to Abhinandan Varthaman, a wing commander with Indian Air Force, who had shot to fame when footage of his captivity in Pakistan had emerged, showing him displaying a brave front, after his MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight post the Balakot airstrike by the IAF.

Speaking of the in-game action, the Indian Air Force: A Cut Above starts with a training session in which you are trained to fly the fighter jet, manoeuvre it, identify target areas, fire ballistics on static and moving targets, and land the aircraft safely. Once the training is complete, you get to play the missions. The game has ten missions and each mission has different objectives. Interestingly, not all mission involves fighting the enemy; some missions are based on IAF’s humanitarian and disaster relief tasks to aid civil authorities.

Overall, the Indian Air Force: A Cut Above seems to be a fun game to experience the different roles of an IAF personnel. While the game’s missions have different objectives, the narrative of each mission provides enough adrenaline to keep you engaged. The game will get more engaging when it starts supporting multi players.