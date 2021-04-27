Indian smartphone market grew 23% in Jan-Mar 2021: Counterpoint report

-
ALSO READ
Jio launches new JioPhone offer with data of 2 GB per month for 2 years
Jio launches handset offer to grow user base, turn market into '4G-only'
Analysts see limited impact of JioPhone 2021 on Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea
Are we at the end or middle of pandemic? Second Covid wave theory explained
Are we at the end or middle of pandemic? Second Covid wave theory explained
-
Buoyed by pent-up demand, the local smartphone market grew by a whopping 23 per cent over a year earlier in the January-March quarter. As a result, shipment of smartphones touched 38 million units – unprecedented for the quarter – a report by analyst firm Counterpoint Research showed.
“Continuing with its stellar run, India’s smartphone market registered a third consecutive quarter of record shipments in the first quarter of 2021, riding on pent-up demand. consumer confidence also increased due to the beginning of a vaccination drive in the country”, said Prachis Singh, analyst at Counterpoint.
With a 14 per cent rise in shipment of feature phones during the period, the overall handset market registered 19 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. Strong shipment numbers of Reliance’s JioPhone drove the feature phones market, while Chinese vendor Itel led the market with a 21 per cent share.
In the smartphone space, market leader Xiaomi witnessed a strong demand for its handsets and had to expand local sourcing capacity by partnering with two Chinese manufacturers — BYD and DBG. Rival Samsung, which held the second spot, registered 52 per cent growth in shipment over the corresponding quarter last year. Its sales were driven by new launches in the budget segment.
Analysts, however, are now weary of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in its second wave, and its impact on the market in the April-June quarter. According to Singh, the superior growth in the March quarter might not sustain in the coming days. “These (March quarter) numbers should be taken with a caution as a second and more virulent wave of Covid-19 is currently on in the country. That is likely to impact the coming quarters. The consumer demand will take a hit due to the ongoing Covid-19 wave and subsequent lockdowns,” said Singh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU