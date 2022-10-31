JUST IN
Samsung to roll out Android 13 software update for Galaxy S22 in US
How three young informants made tech giant Google cough up Rs 1,338 cr fine
boAt joins cult.fit to launch at-home workout programme to promote fitness
Apple may launch iOS 16.2 update in mid-December with new features
Apple iPhone output may fall 30% as Covid curbs hit major China plant
Nokia 8210 4G review: A good feature phone with mix of old and new features
Elon Musk has quietly made a change in Twitter homepage, says report
Contrary to reports, Apple may not launch new MacBook Pros till next March
Twitter may soon start charging $20 per month for 'blue tick': Report
Google rolls out Chrome OS 107 update with 'save desk for later' feature
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung to roll out Android 13 software update for Galaxy S22 in US
Business Standard

Instagram down for several users, days after global WhatsApp outage

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, at the peak of the outage, over 7,000 users reported being unable to log in

Topics
Instagram | Social Media | Social media apps

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Instagram
The disruption in services was reported days after WhatsApp, another Meta group entity, suffered a global outage

An Instagram outage started on Monday morning locking many users out and telling many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022”.

Owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms, users of the photo-sharing application (app) were unable to retrieve their account despite clicking on the ‘Disagree with decision’ option.

The social media platform has over 230 million users in the country as of January this year.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, at the peak of the outage, over 7,000 users reported being unable to log in.

Instagram has admitted these accounts were inaccessible to users.

“We are aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We are looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” Instagram said on its Twitter account.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The disruption in services was reported days after WhatsApp, another Meta group entity, suffered a global outage.

Tens of thousands of WhatsApp users had complained of a brief outage on October 25. The messaging application later said that the outage was a result of a “technical error”.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for Meta had said.

It was followed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology seeking a report on the outage. The ministry asked the messaging platform to submit its report to its nodal agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The main worry was a probable cyber incident causing the outage.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Instagram

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 21:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU