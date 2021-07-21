Instagram launches new collaborative feature for Reels in India and UK

said Wednesday it is testing a new feature called ‘Collab’, which will let people collaborate on Feed Posts and Reels.

The feature is being rolled out in India and the United Kingdom.

With ‘Collab’, one user can now invite another as a collaborator on the post or reel. If the invitee accepts, both accounts will appear in the post or reel header, and the content will be shared with the followers of both users.

Reels is Instagram's short-video format, and has been very popular with creators on the platform.

"Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on With ‘Collab’, you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels, so they can share the content with their followers.

If they accept, then they’ll be shown as an author, the content will be shared with their Profile Grid and their followers in Feed, and you will both see your shared feedback," said in a statement.

The Facebook-owned platform is only testing the feature with a small percentage of its global community now.