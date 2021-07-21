Instagram launches new collaborative feature for Reels in India and UK

-
ALSO READ
Facebook India's video push, helped by partnerships, to get stronger
Top headlines: Security clearance policy for PSU privatisation, and more
TikTok's algorithm no longer a secret, available to firms: Things to know
Inflation remains a big worry ahead as country reels under Covid shock
Draft norms for influencer advertising: What ASCI wants from social media
-
Instagram said Wednesday it is testing a new feature called ‘Collab’, which will let people collaborate on Feed Posts and Reels.
The feature is being rolled out in India and the United Kingdom.
With ‘Collab’, one user can now invite another as a collaborator on the post or reel. If the invitee accepts, both accounts will appear in the post or reel header, and the content will be shared with the followers of both users.
Reels is Instagram's short-video format, and has been very popular with creators on the platform.
"Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. With ‘Collab’, you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels, so they can share the content with their followers.
If they accept, then they’ll be shown as an author, the content will be shared with their Profile Grid and their followers in Feed, and you will both see your shared feedback," said Instagram in a statement.
The Facebook-owned platform is only testing the feature with a small percentage of its global community now.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU