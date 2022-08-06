Instagram now to soon test ultra tall photos to fill entire screen

-
ALSO READ
Instagram announces new features, expands Reels duration to 90 seconds
Meta to pay creators up to $4,000 for original content on Facebook Reels
Instagram to soon test ultra-tall photos for compatibility with reels
Meta crosses $1 billion annual revenue run rate for Reels ads: Zuckerberg
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
-
In a bid to match its full-screen reels, Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram has confirmed that it will soon begin testing new 'ultra-tall photos'.
According to The Verge, the company will introduce support for slimmer, taller 9:16 screen ratio photos to help them fill the entire screen as users scroll through the app's feed.
Currently, the platform tops out around a 4:5 screen ratio when displaying vertical images that have been cropped accordingly and the new test will begin "in a week or two".
"You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram, so we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally," Instagram head Adam Mosseri said during his weekly 'Ask Me Anything'.
Earlier, Instagram's TikTok-like redesign was criticised by some photographers for the way it forced all photos to awkwardly display in a 9:16 frame.
Reportedly, the company still intends to showcase that ultra-tall photo experience but without mandating it across the board.
As per the reports, the company has also said it will reduce the amount of recommendations being shown to users until it is better at selecting content they will actually enjoy.
Recently, the platform has begun asking some users about their race and ethnicity.
The company said if they do not know people's race or ethnicity, they will be limited in assessing how their products impact different communities.
--IANS
vu/vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU