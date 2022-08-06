Instagram to soon test ultra-tall photos for compatibility with reels

-
ALSO READ
Instagram says it is testing on a change to turn video posts into Reels
Instagram says it will stop supporting standalone app for IGTV
Instagram announces new features, expands Reels duration to 90 seconds
Instagram to become more video-focused over time: Platform head Mosseri
Instagram brings automatic subtitles to videos in feed: Report
-
Photo and video sharing platform Instagram might have halted its controversial redesign, but that doesn't mean the company plans to stop focusing on full-screen content.
According to The Verge, during the weekly Ask Me Anything, CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that Instagram will begin testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos "in a week or two."
"You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram. So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally," Mosseri said.
Currently, Instagram tops out around 4:5 when displaying vertical images that have been cropped accordingly. But introducing support for slimmer, taller 9:16 photos will help them fill the entire screen as you scroll through the app's feed.
The Verge reports that some photographers have criticized Instagram's TikTok-like redesign for the way it forces all photos to awkwardly display in a 9:16 frame. The new feed also added overlay gradients to the bottom of posts so that text would be easier to read. But that clashed with the original appearance of photographers' work.
During the course of Instagram's shaky redesign test with users, Mosseri admitted more than once that the full-screen experience was less than ideal for photos. Now Instagram very much still intends to showcase that ultra-tall photo experience, but without mandating it across the board, as per The Verge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU