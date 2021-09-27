Instagram pauses Instagram Kids, eyes changes to access and content

-
Instagram is putting a pause on the development of Instagram kids, geared towards children under 13, so it can address concerns about access and content.
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wrote in a Twitter post Monday that this will allow the company time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today".
The announcement follows a withering series by the Wall Street Journal, which reported that Facebook was aware that the use of Instagram by some teenage girls led to mental health issues and anxiety.
Mosseri said Instagram believes it's better for children under 13 to have a specific platform for age-appropriate content, and that other companies like TikTok and YouTube have app versions for that age group.
