Instagram reels to feature ads, sticker ads to debut on Facebook stories

Photo-sharing platform Instagram has started showing advertisements in their 'Reels' feature. The organisation has started testing advertisements in the feature in select nations like India, Brazil, Germany, and Australia, showing them in the middle of regular content posted by users.
As reported by Mashable, advertisements in Instagram Reels can be as long as 30 seconds in length and will have a similar vertical and full-screen design as regular uploads on 'Reels'. This is like how Instagram implemented ads in their Story feature, but, in contrast to Instagram Story advertisements, the ads in Instagram Reels can be commented on, liked, saved and also shared.
The social media giant Facebook has also uncovered that in the coming weeks, it will begin testing custom sticker advertisements on Facebook Stories among a handful of creators and advertising partners. These stickers will permit makers to adapt their Accounts as they will get a cut of revenue from sales generated by them. They will be planned by brands and makers will have the opportunity to utilise them in their accounts howsoever they like for maximum engagement.
Facebook is also commencing a worldwide trial of In-Transfer Video Basically, in-stream ads that have generated video topics to assist businesses in finding the right video for advertising their products and services. At first, Facebook will offer 20 topics and 700 sub-topics, making it simpler for organisations to pinpoint the correct recordings that can create maximum revenue and engagement.
The report on additional methods for advertisements in Facebook also comes as Apple is set to carry out a component that would limit the reach of targeted ads, reported Mashable.
Apple's App Tracking Transparency tool that will require apps to get user's permission before tracing their data across apps and websites owned by other companies, is scheduled to be released next week as part of a software update.
