Twitter expands 'Location Spotlight' tool to all businesses globally

-
ALSO READ
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
-
Twitter has made a new feature available for all businesses globally to display their location address, hours of operation and additional contact details on their profiles on the platform.
Earlier, the 'Location Spotlight' feature was available to users in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.
In addition, Twitter is also offering a new monthly live series called "Taking Care of Business" to help budding entrepreneurs on its platform.
"We are proud of the foundation we've laid with the initial suite of products we've unveiled to date and we're excited to continue introducing new ways to help professionals achieve business success on Twitter," it said in a statement.
The 'Location Spotlight' feature allows professional accounts of brick-and-mortar stores to display details on their profiles.
Users can see the new information when they visit a business' profile.
Tapping on the location will can get directions to the shop through a mapping app like Google Maps.
Professional Accounts allow businesses, brands, creators, and publishers to "have a unique and clearly defined presence on the platform and the ability to grow and strengthen their presence on Twitter".
The businesses can also customised the feature to showcase the days and times they want people to visit their location.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU