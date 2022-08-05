Microsoft tests family plan for sharing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Xbox Live gaming suffers massive outage, fixed after hours
Microsoft brings Xbox app to Samsung 2022 smart TVs for console-free gaming
Google launches Play Pass subscription in India: Price, benefits, and more
Microsoft begins working on games like Solitaire, Connect 4 for Teams
Sony announces PlayStation Plus subscriptions to counter Xbox Game Pass
-
Tech giant Microsoft has started testing a new Xbox Game Pass plan that will allow multiple people, including friends and family, to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits.
The company said that a preview of this Xbox Game Pass family plan is now available in Colombia and Ireland.
"We are always looking for ways to deliver experiences that offer players more choice and value in how they discover and experience games with their community," the company said in a blogpost.
"Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits," it added.
In this plan, the testers will be able to add up to four people to their subscription as long as they are in the same country.
"The people you share your membership with do not have to be Insiders but must reside in the same country as you. Enrollment is limited and will remain open while the offer is available," the company said.
According to Microsoft, before joining a group, a group member can cancel their existing subscription or wait for it to expire.
If they do not have a Microsoft account, invited friends and family will have to create a new Microsoft account and sign in with it to participate.
Members with Xbox All Access won't be able to participate in this preview.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU