Intel Unison: What is it, rollout timeline, supported platforms, and more

At the Innovation event on Tuesday, unveiled the Unison . The solution that would let the Android and iOS users transfer files, answer calls, and read text on select Evo-compliant PCs. Intel said the aim of Unison is to help you to stay focused during your workday by reducing disruptions that constant device-switching can cause.

With the Intel Unison, users would be able to transfer files and photos between a PC and an Android or iOS device. Besides, it would allow smartphone users to send and receive text messages from PCs using keyboard as input and monitor as screen. The Unison would also support calls, allowing users to attend phone calls from their PCs. Lastly, there would be support to receive and manage phone notifications on the PC to stay connected and maintain control.

A similar solution, named Your Phone, already exists in Windows 10 and 11. However, it has limited functionality and does not support the iOS platform. Unison is highly ambitious as it is available across both iOS and Android OS. It also offers flexibility in connection across wired or wireless technologies. The phone can be connected to its cellular network and you can work with Unison through the cloud. In contrast, other competing solutions require a smartphone and laptop to be on the same Wi-Fi network.

Supported platforms

The Intel Unison solution is currently available on select Intel Evo-compliant PCs based on Windows platform. At the launch, the Unison will be compatible with both Android and iOS-based phones. It is going to be part of the Windows program and would come pre-installed on a small subset of Evo-compliant PCs for starters to experience ahead of mass rollout. It is supported only on Windows 11 22H2 and later. The Unison will be available as an app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS smartphones, respectively. Unison is supported on iOS 15 or later, and Android 9 or later.

Rollout timeline

According to Intel, Unison will launch with select 12th Generation Core laptops this year. It will be available on more Intel Evo designs powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core in 2023.