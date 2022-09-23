iPhone 13 to Nothing phone (1): Check festival season sale offers on phones

Flipkart’s festival season sale, Big Billion Days, is now live for both Plus and non-Plus members. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts, bank offers, no interest equated monthly installment scheme, and more on mobile phones and accessories. Besides, there is instant cashback of up to 10 per cent for ICICI and Axis Bank cardholders on select items. Here are deals and offers on select smartphones currently available on Flipkart:

Apple 13

Originally priced at Rs 69,900 for 128GB, Rs 79,900 for 256GB, and Rs 99,900 for 512GB models, the 13 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 57,990, Rs 66,990, and Rs 86,990 for 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, respectively. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and 12MP dual camera system.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

This fan edition model in Samsung’s premium Galaxy S21 series is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The smartphone is eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 1,500) on ICICI bank and Axis bank credit cards, which further reduces the price. The phone’s effective cost comes down to Rs 31,999 after all discounts, cashbacks, and offers. Launched in January, the smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with support for HDR10 content. The phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water.

Google Pixel 6A

Latest in the Google smartphone line available in India, the Pixel 6A is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,699 after cashback, discounts, and other offers. The smartphone is powered by Google Tensor chip and a 4,410 mAh battery. It comes in charcoal and chalk colours. It features a 4,410 mAh battery, a 6.14-inch fullHD+ screen, 6GB RAM, and 128 GB storage.

GT 2 Pro

The premium smartphone from the stable of China’s is available at Rs 34,999 for the base model, inclusive of all offers. The GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It comes in paper white, paper green and steel black colours.

Phone (1)

Launched at Rs 31,999 onwards, the maiden smartphone from is available with instant cashback of Rs 3,000 and bank offers (Rs 3,000) for ICICI and Axis credit card customers that brings down its effective price to Rs 25,999 for the base model. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, this smartphone features a 4,500 mAh battery and a 6.55-inch full HD+ display. It comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configuration.