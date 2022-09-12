iQOO launches Z6 Lite 5G smartphone: Check prices, specifications, and more

Chinese smartphone brand on Monday launched in India the Z6 Lite . Powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the smartphone has a display of 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, 50-megapixel primary camera, and Android 12 operating system. Here are the price information, availability details, and specifications of the Z6 Lite 5G:

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Price and availablity details

The iQOO Z6 Lite will be available in stellar green and mystic night colours from September 14, exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO stores. The smartphone will be available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. In partnership with State Bank of India (SBI), iQOO is offering a discount of Rs 2,500 on both the variants that brings down the effective cost to Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB models, respectively.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Z6 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch fullHD+ resolution screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast wired charger. However, the charger is sold separately. iQOO is providing a bundled offer on the charger where users can purchase it at Rs 399 (67% discount) along with the smartphone. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G supports reverse charging. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with 50MP main camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor.