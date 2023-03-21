iQOO Z7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor launched in India: Details

brand on Tuesday launched in India the Z7 5G. The smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999. The Z7 5G is available for purchase on Amazon India and iQOO e-store in norway blue and pacific night. The smartphone is available with introductory offers in which customers can avail of Rs 1,500 discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards and equated monthly instalment transactions. Besides, there is up to three months interest free EMI scheme available.

iQOO Z7 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Z7 5G is powered by Dimensity 920 5G mobile platform.

It sports an 6.38-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness. The screen is HDR10+ certified for high dynamic range content. The phone has Schott Xensation UP glass protection on the screen and IP54 rating for protection against minor water spills, splashes, and dust.

The iQOO Z7 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery, supported by 44W FlashCharge . The dualSIM smartphone comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). Like other iQOO smartphones, including premium models, the iQOO Z7 5G gets gaming-focused features such as motion control, ultra game mode, and gesture control.

The iQOO Z7 sports a dual-camera sensor on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.

iQOO Z7 5G: Unboxing and hands-on