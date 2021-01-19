Jabra Elite 85T earbuds get four new colour variants in India: Details here

on Tuesday introduced four new colour variants of its Elite 85T wireless in India. The Elite 85T now also comes in Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey colours, apart from the Titanium Black colour. All five colour variants offer the same semi-open design, with oval silicone EarGels. The Elite 85T features 6-mic technology (three on each earbud, two on the outside, one on the inside). The microphones on the inside and outside of the are used to provide Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Elite 85T earbuds boast 12mm speakers for powerful bass and oval-shaped ear gels for a better seal, at the same time, ensuring it does not sit as deeply within the ear. With ANC on, the earbuds boast a battery life of up to 5.5 hours, with up to 25 hours in the compact charging case and also includes Qi wireless charging support. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, with a two year warranty against dust and water damage. There is also support for the popular voice assistants – Siri on the iPhone, and the Google Assistant on Android. Besides, it also features MyControls feature that allows customization of the button settings.

Jabra Elite 85t: Pricing and availability

Jabra Elite 85t is priced at Rs 18,999 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorized resellers from Jan 19, 2020. The Jabra Elite 85T was launched in December last year.

Jabra Elite 85t key features and specifications: · Compact design and oval silicon EarGels™ for a secure seal and comfortable fit · Dedicated ANC chip which is more efficient in removing surrounding noises · Adjustable ANC with dual sliders for full ANC or full HearThrough · 6-microphone call technology for superior calls wherever you are · 4-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and outside of the earbuds · 12mm speakers for big sound and powerful bass · Semi-open design with natural hear through · IPX4-rated durability and 2-year warranty* against dust and water · Up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on, 7 hours battery on a single charge and 31 hours with ANC off · Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers · Customizable equalizer in the Sound+ App makes your music sound even better · Voice assistant enabled. Elite 85t works with Siri® and Google Assistant™. · ‘MyControls’ to define button settings and MySound for individualized sound · Bluetooth 5.1