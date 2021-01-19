Jabra Elite 85T earbuds get four new colour variants in India: Details here

-
Jabra on Tuesday introduced four new colour variants of its Elite 85T wireless earbuds in India. The Elite 85T now also comes in Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey colours, apart from the Titanium Black colour. All five colour variants offer the same semi-open design, with oval silicone EarGels. The Jabra Elite 85T earbuds features 6-mic technology (three on each earbud, two on the outside, one on the inside). The microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds are used to provide Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Elite 85T earbuds boast 12mm speakers for powerful bass and oval-shaped ear gels for a better seal, at the same time, ensuring it does not sit as deeply within the ear. With ANC on, the earbuds boast a battery life of up to 5.5 hours, with up to 25 hours in the compact charging case and also includes Qi wireless charging support.
The earbuds are IPX4 rated, with a two year warranty against dust and water damage. There is also support for the popular voice assistants – Siri on the iPhone, and the Google Assistant on Android. Besides, it also features MyControls feature that allows customization of the button settings.Jabra Elite 85t: Pricing and availability Jabra Elite 85t is priced at Rs 18,999 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorized resellers from Jan 19, 2020. The Jabra Elite 85T was launched in December last year.
