Jaipur to build 3D model of city for better management, civic planning

The city of Jaipur is cloning itself. Not a brick and mortar clone, but a virtual one — built to scale and faithfully representing all the urban and architectural features of the real city. It’s a first for the country, and if successful, it is likely to become the norm for every smart city project.

You might ask why Jaipur needs a virtual clone. Well, it’s because it is much easier to plan utilities and infrastructure upgrades virtually than it is with two-dimensional (2D) drawings. The civic authorities of Jaipur, which is one of the cities selected under the ...