Jio Phone 2 booking starts tomorrow: Things to know before you order it

Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider, announced the 2 at the Reliance Industries' 41st Annual General Meeting, which was held in Mumbai on July 4. The successor to the JioPhone, the 2 is also a 4G LTE-enabled feature phone. However, it boasts a new form factor, inspired from Blackberry devices with a full QWERTY keyboard and a horizontal screen. The phone comes preloaded with several new apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube. The phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, and pre-booking would start from tomorrow (August 15) on Jio.com and My Jio app.

Unlike JioPhone, the 2 is expected not to go through a lengthy pre-registration process. Instead, customers can pre-book the device by making an upfront payment of Rs 2,999 at either on the Jio website or on the app, and collect the device from Jio retail stores after furnishing the required documents and booking receipt.

Here is how the fares in comparison with the JioPhone



Screen



Both the JioPhone and the sport a 2.4-inch screen, but have different orientations. The JioPhone screen has a vertical orientation, in line with other feature phones. The screen in the JioPhone 2, on the other hand, is set to horizontal orientation, which makes it wide and convenient for watching multimedia content.

Keyboard



While the JioPhone features an alpha-numeric keyboard with 4-way navigation keys, the features a full QWERTY keyboard with a 4-way navigation key and a dedicated key for voice commands.

Both the feature phones run on Kai OS, but the Jio Phone 2 would come pre-installed with social media and instant messaging apps (Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp), whereas the apps would be added to JioPhone sometime later as a software upgrade or side-loaded apps.

Both the feature phones support VoLTE call feature, which allows voice calls using data packets, therefore allowing high-definition voice calls.

Voice commands



The phones can be operated using voice commands. The voice command feature is not limited to calling and messages, but can also be used to operate the phone's apps – music playback, YouTube and video playback, etc.

Near Field Communication (NFC)



The phones come equipped with the NFC chip, which would support digital payments service in future. With NFC technology, users would also be able to make digital transactions through their Jan Dhan account, bank accounts and Jio money app.